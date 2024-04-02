Pope exposes confidential details of past conclaves and settles scores with Pope Benedict XVI’s aide

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has exposed the political “maneuvers” used to sway votes during the two most recent elections of popes in a book-length interview. The revelations are contained in “Pope Francis, Successor: My Memories of Pope Benedict XVI.” In it, the Argentine pope reflects on his relationship with the late German pope and settles some scores with Benedict’s longtime aide. The book was written as a conversation with the correspondent for Spain’s ABC daily and was published Tuesday. It comes at a delicate time for the 87-year-old Francis. His frail health has raised questions about how much longer he will remain pope, whether he might follow in Benedict’s footsteps and resign, and who might eventually replace him.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.