Prosecutors widen illicit enrichment probe against Peru’s president to include jewelry worth $500K

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s top prosecutor says the scope of an investigation into President Dina Boluarte’s ownership of three luxury watches has broaden to include fine jewelry that authorities estimate could be worth more than $500,000 and money transactions that exceed $400,000. Attorney General Juan Villena on Tuesday told Parliament’s oversight committee that the transactions under investigation include “deposits of unknown origin” of $296,000 to the Boluarte’s bank accounts. His testimony came hours after the president’s attorneys said prosecutors will interview her Friday over the alleged illicit enrichment accusations, which she has denied. Prosecutors have also instructed Boluarte to show them on Friday the watches that led to the ongoing preliminary investigation.

