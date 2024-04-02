Take your daughter to work, Broadway edition: ‘Hadestown’ welcomes Jon Jon Briones and his daughter

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Jon Briones had the best vantage point to watch his daughter, Isa, make her Broadway debut. He wasn’t sitting in the front row or hovering backstage. He was beside her. Both Briones stepped into the musical “Hadestown” last week, he playing Hermes and she Eurydice. It was the first time they’ve shared a stage. The tears came easily at curtain call. All of the Briones family are actors, including mom, Megan Johnson Briones, and younger brother, Teo. Megan and Jon Jon Briones actually met while performing in “Miss Saigon.” Jon Jon warned his wife to bring plenty of tissues when she came to see he and Isa make their bows.

