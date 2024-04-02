Travis Kelce brings back music festival in Kansas City with Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Diplo as headliners
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travis Kelce is keeping himself busy: On the heels of winning his third Super Bowl, earning a Webby nomination for his podcasting endeavors and garnering headlines for his relationship with Taylor Swift, the superstar tight end will continue living his best life with his second annual music festival next month. Kelce announced Tuesday the headliners for his second annual music festival called Kelce Jam. The event will be held May 18 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas — a metropolitan area of Kansas City. The event will feature performances by Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Diplo.