Travis Kelce brings back music festival in Kansas City with Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Diplo as headliners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travis Kelce is keeping himself busy: On the heels of winning his third Super Bowl, earning a Webby nomination for his podcasting endeavors and garnering headlines for his relationship with Taylor Swift, the superstar tight end will continue living his best life with his second annual music festival next month. Kelce announced Tuesday the headliners for his second annual music festival called Kelce Jam. The event will be held May 18 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas — a metropolitan area of Kansas City. The event will feature performances by Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Diplo.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.