Trump goes after Biden on the border and crime during midwestern swing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump continued to hammer President Joe Biden over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border as he returned to the campaign trail with visits to two pivotal midwestern swing states that could determine the outcome of the 2024 election. Trump on Tuesday delivered a speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on what his campaign called “Biden’s Border Bloodbath.” He has been leaning into inflammatory rhetoric about the record surge of migrants at the southern border since he became his party’s presumptive nominee. He’ll hold a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin Wednesday evening.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

