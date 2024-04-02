Ukraine aims drones at an oil refinery and a drone factory in its deepest strike yet inside Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Ukrainian drones have attacked a major oil refinery and a drone factory in the province of Tatarstan, in what appeared to be Kyiv’s deepest strike inside Russian territory since the war began more than two years ago. Russian regional authorities said 12 people were injured in the attack on facilities some 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) east of Ukraine. Tatarstan is known for its high level of industrialization. Ukrainian drone developers have for months been extending the weapons’ range, part of Kyiv’s effort to compensate for its battlefield disadvantage in weapons and troops. Neither side currently has the capacity to make much of a dent on the around 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.

