Ukraine uses drones in what appears to be its deepest strike yet inside Russia

Russian authorities say Ukrainian drones have attacked industrial facilities in the province of Tatarstan, in what would be Kyiv’s deepest strike inside Russian territory since the war began more than two years ago. Russian regional authorities said seven people were injured in the attack on facilities some 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) east of Ukraine. Media reports said the strike damaged a hostel for students and workers in a free economic zone where a factory manufacturing Iranian-designed drones is reportedly located. Tatarstan is known for its high level of industrialization. Ukrainian drone developers have for months been extending the weapons’ range, part of Kyiv’s effort to compensate for its battlefield disadvantage in weapons and troops.

By The Associated Press

