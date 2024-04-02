Voters reject stadium tax for Royals and Chiefs, leaving future in KC in question

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The future of the Royals and Chiefs in Kansas City was thrown into question when residents of Jackson County, Missouri, voted against a sales tax to help to pay for a new downtown ballpark and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium. Royals owner John Sherman and Chiefs president Mark Donovan acknowledged about two hours after polls closed Tuesday night that the ballot measure would fail. They were hoping to replace an existing three-eighths of a cent sales tax that has been paying for upkeep of current stadiums with a new three-eighths of a cent tax that would have been in place for the next 40 years.

