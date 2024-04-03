71-year-old Bay Area man killed in motorcycle crash in Whitewater

A 71-year-old Bay Area man was pronounced dead days after he was involved in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 10 in Whitewater.

The crash happened Sunday at around 2:40 p.m. on the I-10 west of Haugen Lehmann.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Anthony Myles of San Mateo, was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson during wet conditions. Myles lost control of the motorcycle and he was ejected from the motorcycle.

Myles was rushed to the hospital with major injuries. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, CHP noted.