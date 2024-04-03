Chinese signatures on graduation certificates upset northern Virginia police chief
BY MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia town has been excluded from a countywide police training academy after the town’s chief complained about Chinese signatures on trainees’ graduation certificates. Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard complained that the academy director, Maj. Wilson Lee, used Chinese characters to sign the certificates that graduates receive when they complete training at the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy. Last month, the county responded by informing Herndon it would no longer be a part of the academy. In a statement issued Wednesday, Herndon’s town manager defended the chief but said an investigation will be conducted.