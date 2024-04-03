Deadly Istanbul nightclub fire was likely caused by welding sparks, Turkish media reports say

ISTANBUL (AP) — A deadly fire that spread through an Istanbul nightclub during renovations was likely caused by welding sparks coming into contact with combustible material, Turkish news reports say. The fire engulfed the popular Masquerade nightclub on Tuesday, trapping workers and club employees inside and killing 29 people. One other person was hospitalized with serious injuries. Authorities have detained nine people for questioning, including club managers and people in charge of the renovation work. The club, which had a capacity of 4,000 people, was closed for renovations during the holy month of Ramadan.

