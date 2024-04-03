Demolition of groundbreaking Iowa art installation set to begin soon

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Crews could next week begin ripping out a groundbreaking art installation bordering a Des Moines pond, which a local art museum says is hazardous and too expensive to repair. City officials announced Wednesday that they have given the Des Moines Art Center permission to demolish the artwork, called Greenwood Pond: Double Site. Removal of the pond-side installation in the heart of a beloved city park could begin as soon as Monday and is expected to take months. The artwork, completed in 1996, was considered a highpoint of New York artist Mary Miss’ career. News of the artwork’s likely removal has sparked outrage from Miss, other artists and national arts organizations.

