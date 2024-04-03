Florida’s stricter ban on abortions could put more pressure on clinics elsewhere

A Florida ban on abortions earlier in pregnancy is expected to have an impact on providers in other parts of the country. A state Supreme Court ruling this week clears the way for a law to take effect banning abortion after the first six weeks of pregnancy. Most of the South already have bans that strict or stricter. So Instead of being able to get an abortion in Florida, people from the state and others nearby will have to travel farther. The nearest clinic to offer abortion later in pregnancy without a three-day wait will be in Virginia. The administrative director there is expecting more patients from Florida.

