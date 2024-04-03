Former rebels in Central African Republic disarm but face few options. Wagner is one of them
By SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
BOUAR, Central African Republic (AP) — Nearly 5,000 fighters have put down their arms in Central African Republic since a disarmament program launched nearly a decade ago. Yet former rebels, communities and conflict experts say it’s hard to halt fighting in a country still in conflict and where little other paid work exists. Another armed presence is Wagner, the Russian mercenary group tasked with protecting the presidency and securing the country. Its fighters have been accused of recruiting a local militia to help it fight rebels. Some of those militia members went through the national program to disarm.