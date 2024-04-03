GOP lawmakers are using the budget to pressure Kansas’ governor on DEI and immigration

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are likely to approve a proposed state budget for Kansas with a provision aimed at forcing the state’s Democratic governor to restrict diversity initiatives on college campuses. It also is likely to have a provision requiring her to help Texas in its fight with the Biden administration over border security. GOP negotiators for the House and Senate have agreed to include those items in a single bill containing the bulk of the $25 billion in spending for the state budget year that begins July 1. Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature expect both chambers to vote this week on the final version of the bill.

