Hepatitis C cases dropped in the US. Health officials aren’t sure if it’s a blip or a trend

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal health officials say that new U.S. hepatitis C infections dropped slightly in 2022. It’s a surprising improvement after more than a decade of steady increases. Experts say they’re not sure whether the 6% decline is a statistical blip or the start of a new downward trend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted its hepatitis C data for 2022 on Wednesday. Infection rates declined for white Americans, but rose in Black, Latino and Native American communities. Experts also think the overall rate going down could be attributed to prevention efforts, needle exchanges and more drugs being smoked rather than injected.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.