In rare call, Russian defense minister warns French counterpart against sending troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister has warned his French counterpart against deploying troops to Ukraine in a rare phone call and noted that Moscow stands ready to take part in talks to end the fighting. Sergei Shoigu told French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu Wednesday that if Paris follows up on its statements about the possibility of sending a French military contingent to Ukraine, “it will create problems for France itself,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement. The call marked the first such contact between Russian and French defense ministers since October 2022. Shoigu also noted Moscow’s “readiness for dialogue on Ukraine,” emphasizing that a planned round of peace talks in Geneva would be “senseless” without Russia’s involvement.

