Indiana House Democratic leader to run for mayor of Fort Wayne following death of Tom Henry

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state House Democratic leader Phil GiaQuinta is running to be Fort Wayne’s next mayor. The decision was confirmed by one of his advisers Wednesday. It follows the death of longtime Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. The Democratic mayor died March 28 after announcing a stomach cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The Democratic caucus to select Henry’s successor is scheduled for April 20. If GiaQuinta becomes the new mayor, a new leader of the House Democratic caucus will be chosen for the first time since 2018. GiaQuinta’s office has declined to comment on the possibility of the lawmaker leaving the statehouse.

