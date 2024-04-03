Jewish group launches Holocaust survivor speakers bureau to fight increasing antisemitism worldwide
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — More than 250 Holocaust survivors have joined an international initiative to share their stories of loss and survival with students around the world during a time of rising antisemitism following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the war in the Gaza Strip. The Survivor Speakers Bureau was launched by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference. Six million European Jews and people from other minorities were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaust.