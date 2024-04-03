Kansas’ governor and GOP leaders have a deal on cuts after GOP drops ‘flat’ tax plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor in Kansas have brokered a deal on cutting taxes. GOP leaders gave up on moving the state to a single-rate personal income tax that the governor strongly opposed. The Kansas House and Senate expected to vote on the compromise package Thursday or Friday, and Gov. Laura Kelly was expected to sign it if it reached her desk. The plan would save taxpayers about $1.4 billion over the next three years, but it is smaller than separate plans approved last month by each chamber. It would keep three personal income tax rates but drop the top rate from 5.7% to 5.5%.

