Man who used megaphone to lead attack on police during Capitol riot gets over 7 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob’s attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth on Wednesday said videos captured Taylor James Johnatakis playing a leadership role during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. The judge sentenced him to seven years and three months behind bars. Johnatakis represented himself with an attorney on standby. He has repeatedly expressed rhetoric that appears to be inspired by the anti-government “sovereign citizen” movement.

