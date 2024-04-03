Maryland lawmakers reach budget deal after debate influenced by fiscal uncertainty, US Senate race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have announced an agreement to resolve differences over proposed tax and fee increases. Top legislative leaders declined to elaborate on details until a news conference later Wednesday. But the agreement appeared to take a far more modest revenue approach than an initial $1.3 billion package proposed by lawmakers in the Maryland House. Senate leaders said that was unnecessary now, as well as too high during uncertain economic times and an election year featuring an unusually competitive U.S. Senate race with high stakes. Popular Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan, who campaigned against tax increases, is running in a widely watched U.S. Senate race.

