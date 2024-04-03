People jump into the sea to escape raging ferry fire in Gulf of Thailand. All 108 on board are safe

BANGKOK (AP) — Panicked passengers have jumped into the sea to escape a raging ferry fire in the Gulf of Thailand, and all 108 people on board are safe. The overnight ferry was about to arrive at the popular tourist island of Koh Tao when one of the passengers suddenly heard a crackling sound and smelled smoke. Maitree Promjampa said he saw billowing smoke and fire soon after, then people started shouting and rang the alarm. He said people could barely get the life vests in time. Boats responded to the call for help, but couldn’t come too close for fear of explosion. So people jumped into the sea to be rescued.

