Police remove migrants from central Paris square ahead of the Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Police in Paris have removed about 50 migrants, including families with young children, from the Paris City Hall plaza as the capital prepares to mark 100 days to the start of the Olympic Games. Migrant aid groups are concerned that the police operation in central Paris on Wednesday is the beginning of a broader effort by authorities to clear out migrants and others sleeping in the rough before the Summer Games, without providing longer-term housing options. Most of the migrants removed were women and children aged three months to 10 years old. They have been sleeping beneath the ornate facade of the Paris monument for weeks. They boarded a bus that took them to temporary government housing in eastern France.

