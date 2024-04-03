Solar eclipse playlist: 20 songs to rock out to on your cosmic adventure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The April 8 total solar eclipse is quickly approaching. The right way to enjoy this rare cosmic occurrence is with a themed playlist. The Associated Press has compiled 20 songs, spanning decades, genres and themes to soundtrack your total solar eclipse viewing experience. From classics like Bonnie Tyler, Billie Holiday, Sun Ra, David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen to contemporary selections spanning reggaetón, K-pop, R&B, soul and Taylor Swift, there’s something for every music fan here. So, as you get ready to watch the moon line up perfectly between the Earth and the sun, press play below.

