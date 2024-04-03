Suspects in the stabbing of an Iranian presenter fled UK after attack, counterterrorism police say

LONDON (AP) — British counterterrorism police investigating the stabbing of a journalist who works for a TV channel critical of the Iranian government say three suspects fled the country within hours of the attack. Pouria Zeraati, a presenter at London-based Iran International, was stabbed in the leg Friday afternoon outside his home in London. Police say Zeraati, who has been released from a hospital, was attacked by two men who fled in a car driven by a third man. Police say the suspects left the U.K. after traveling to London’s Heathrow Airport. Police said that while the motivation for the attack is still unclear, Zeraati’s occupation, together with recent threats to U.K.-based Iranian journalists, triggered a counterterrorism investigation.

