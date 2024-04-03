Trump’s events aren’t drawing big protests this year. Instead, Biden is facing public ire

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has routinely faced protesters as a candidate eight years ago and during his presidency. Thousands regularly demonstrated outside his rallies, blasting his immigration proposals and inflammatory rhetoric. More had voiced their disapproval inside. But as he runs again for a second term on an agenda that is arguably more extreme than the one he ran on then, mass protests are a thing of the past. Instead, it is Trump’s rival, President Joe Biden, who is routinely interrupted and confronted amid growing fury from pro-Palestinian activists over his administration’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

By JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

