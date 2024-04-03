Wolf kills a calf in Colorado, the first confirmed kill after the predator’s reintroduction
By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s wildlife authorities say a wolf has killed a calf in Colorado. It’s the first confirmed livestock kill after 10 of the predators were controversially reintroduced in December to the dismay of the state’s rural residents. Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed Wednesday after an investigation that a calf’s wounds and nearby wolf tracks were consistent with a wolf kill. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association says the attack underscores the strain wolves have put on ranchers. The calf’s owner can be compensated by the state for the animal’s market value, up to $15,000.