A film in Nigeria remembers the Chibok girls abducted 10 years ago, and unites heartbroken families

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A new film in Nigeria is being screened to remember the nearly 100 schoolgirls who are still in captivity 10 years after they were seized from their school in the country’s northeast. At least 276 girls were kidnapped during the April 2014 attack that stunned the world, but most have since regained their freedom. The film screened in Lagos on Thursday was produced by French artist Prune Nourry in collaboration with Nigeria’s Obafemi Awolowo University. The producers say it aims to raise awareness about the plight of the missing girls while highlighting the global struggle for girls’ education.

