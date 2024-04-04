Beloved giraffe of South Dakota zoo euthanized after foot injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A beloved giraffe at a zoo in South Dakota has died. On Thursday, the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls announced the death of Chioke. He was an 18-year-old reticulated giraffe. He was born in Florida in 2006, and he came to the zoo in Sioux Falls in 2007. He grew to nearly 15 feet tall and sired three offspring. The zoo remembered him for his playful and friendly nature. A severe fracture in one of his feet, following previous hoof and foot issues in recent years, ultimately led to the decision to euthanize him, after the zoo consulted veterinarians far and wide as to his care.

