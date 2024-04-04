British billionaire Joe Lewis gets no prison time at sentencing for insider trading

NEW YORK (AP) — British billionaire Joe Lewis will not go to prison after pleading guilty to insider trading charges. Federal Judge G.L. Clarke cited his decision to come to the United States from Europe to face charges and his medical condition at age 87 in sentencing him to three years probation and fining him $5 million on Thursday. Lewis pleaded guilty in January to insider trading and conspiracy charges, saying his crimes had left him feeling embarrassed. From the start, he was no ordinary defendant. After his arrest last year, he was freed on $300 million bail after putting up a yacht and private plane as collateral. Lewis’ family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer club.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.