Chiefs’ Rashee Rice was driving Lamborghini in Dallas chain-reaction crash, his attorney says

DALLAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs’ player Rashee Rice’s attorney says the wide receiver was the driver of one of two speeding sports cars who left after causing a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway over the weekend. Attorney and state Sen. Royce West says Thursday that the reason Rice left Saturday’s crash was under investigation and he declined to elaborate. West spoke at a news conference without Rice. West said that Rice was driving the Lamborghini sport utility vehicle that was involved in the crash. He also said the other speeding sports car belongs to Rice, but no information has been released on the driver.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.