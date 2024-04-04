Crowds gather to watch cherry blossoms at peak bloom in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Crowds are gathering in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather. Cherry blossoms, known as “sakura” in Japanese, are the country’s favorite flower, and people often have sakura viewing parties beneath the falling pedals. There are picnics and sake drinking. The trees usually are at peak bloom in late March to early April. That’s the same time the country begins a new school and business year.

