Engineers clearing collapsed Baltimore bridge say limited-access channel to port to open in 4 weeks

BALTIMORE (AP) — Engineers working to clear the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore say they expect to be able to restore navigation in and out of the port by the end of this month. The bridge collapsed on March 26 after being struck by a cargo ship. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a tentative timeline Thursday. It said it expects to open a limited access channel to the Port of Baltimore within the next four weeks. The channel would support one-way traffic in and out of the port for barge container service and some vessels that move automobiles and farm equipment to and from the port. President Joe Biden will visit the collapse site Friday.

