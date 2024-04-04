Finland will keep its border with Russia closed until further notice over migration concerns

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland says it will extend the closure of its border crossing points with Russia beyond the current April 14 deadline “until further notice” due to a high risk of organized migration orchestrated by Moscow. The Finnish Interior Ministry said national security and public order would come under serious threat if the estimated hundreds of third-country nationals were to continue to attempt to enter from Russia without proper documentation. Finland closed the land border late last year after more than 1,300 migrants without proper documentation or visas entered the country in three months. Finland acts as the EU’s external border in the north and makes up a significant part of NATO’s northeastern flank.

