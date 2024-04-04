Hiker found dehydrated & under the influence rescued after falling into ravine in Palm Springs

Crews rescued a hiker believed to be dehydrated and under the influence who fell into a ravine at a Palm Springs trail, police told News Channel 3.

The rescue happened at around 12:45 p.m. on the 4700 block of E Palm Canyon Drive.

News Channel 3 crews captured a helicopter heading to the scene to help with the rescue.

The injured hiker was airlifted. They are currently in stable condition, Palm Springs police confirmed.