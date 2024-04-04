Indonesia’s president-elect holds talks with Malaysian leader on bolstering ties

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto has held talks with Malaysia’s leader on bolstering bilateral ties as part of a regional visit that has also taken him to China and Japan. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Thursday he and Subianto discussed the next steps to strengthen bilateral ties, and also exchanged views on their political experiences. Subianto will succeed Joko Widodo in October. The wealthy ex-general chose Beijing for his first official visit after his February election victory to emphasize the countries’ robust ties amid rising tensions in the South China Sea. He met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday and pledged a continued friendly policy toward China. He also vowed to strengthen ties with Japan during talks Wednesday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

