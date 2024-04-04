Kansas lawmakers scuttle a plan for cutting taxes, defying the governor and GOP leaders

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A bipartisan group of rank-and-file lawmakers in Kansas has scuttled a plan for cutting taxes. Republicans on Thursday defied GOP leaders and Democrats ignored a personal appeal from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The state House rejected a plan to cut taxes by about $1.4 billion over the next three years that resulted from a deal between Kelly and top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature. The House decided on a voice vote to have House and Senate negotiators draft a different plan. Some critics saw the plan as too small. Other argued that it was weighted too heavily toward wealthy taxpayers. Others also thought it didn’t cut property taxes enough.

