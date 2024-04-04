Markus Hinterhäuser given third 5-year term through 2031 as Salzburg Festival artistic director

Markus Hinterhäuser has been given a third five-year term as artistic director of the Salzburg Festival, extending his tenure in one of Europe’s most influential cultural roles to the longest since Herbert von Karajan’s reign from 1956-89. The festival says its board of directors agreed to a contract through 2031 with a provision that either side could terminate the deal on Sept. 30, 2029. Hinterhäuser is a 66-year-old pianist who was born in Italy. He was Salzburg’s director of concerts from 2007-11,served as interim artistic director in 2011 and took over the role on Oct. 1, 2016.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.