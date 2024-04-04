Mercury exposure widespread among Yanomami tribe in Amazon, report finds

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A study conducted in Brazil found that Yanomami people examined from nine villages have been contaminated with high levels of mercury. About 300 people of varying ages had hair samples taken and were evaluated by a team of doctors, psychologists, nurses and neurologists. The Yanomami territory, an area the size of Portugal, has endured decades of illegal gold mining, which uses mercury on a large scale. The surge of mining in the last few years led to a humanitarian crisis. The report is not peer-reviewed but echoes three recent studies based on the same research published in the journal Toxics.

