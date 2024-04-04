Nigeria seeks to try crypto exchange Binance executives over alleged money laundering, tax evasion

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities has asked in court for cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two of its executives to be tried for alleged money laundering and tax evasion, the first legal step following weeks of a criminal investigation into the trading platform. Only Tigran Gambaryan, an American citizen and Binance’s head of financial crime compliance, attended the court hearing on Thursday as Nadeem Anjarwalla, the company’s regional manager remains at large after fleeing custody in late March. Nigeria harbors Africa’s largest crypto economy in terms of trade volume. Authorities, however, alleged the platform was being used for money laundering and terrorism financing.

