No Labels won’t run a third-party campaign after trying to recruit a centrist presidential candidate

NEW YORK (AP) — The No Labels group says it won’t field a presidential candidate in November after strategists for the bipartisan organization failed to attract a high-profile centrist willing to seize on the widespread dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. No Labels CEO Nancy Jacobson said in a statement Thursday that “the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.” The decision further cements a general election rematch between the Democratic incumbent and the former president. Many voters do not have favorable views of Biden and Trump, a dynamic that No Labels had sought to address. Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the most prominent independent candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.