North Macedonia starts monthlong presidential campaign season

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s presidential race has kicked off, with seven candidates vying for the largely ceremonial post in a two-round vote that will conclude on May 8. The official start on Thursday to the campaign season means the candidates are allowed to make campaign speeches, hold rallies and present their agendas. The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for April 24, after which the two leading candidates will face each other in a second round that will coincide with the general election on May 8. Current polls are led by incumbent President Stevo Pendarovski and former candidate Gordana Siljanovska Davkova.

