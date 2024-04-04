Sex, drugs and the Ramones: CNN’s Camerota ties up ‘loose ends’ from high school

NEW YORK (AP) — A recent trip to the clothing store that replaced New York’s legendary punk club CBGB’s was a step back in time for CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. Now a successful news anchor, the Jersey girl had a rocky time in high school, a wild trip with sex, substance abuse and even brief homelessness. In a memoir, “Combat Love,” she tells how she got through it, a survivor’s tale she hopes will inspire others. Revisiting those times were tough for those who lived through it, including her 84-year-old mother, who’d been dealing with some of her own family secrets that impacted her daughter’s upbringing.

