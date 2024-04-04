Tennessee court to weigh throwing out abortion ban challenge, blocking portions of the law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys defending Tennessee’s sweeping abortion ban have alleged that doctors challenging the law do not want any oversight when deciding to terminate a pregnancy and instead are improperly withholding care to women facing serious medical emergencies. The Tennessee Attorney General’s office laid out its arguments Thursday while attempting to persuade a three-judge panel to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to clarify when abortion exceptions can be applied in the Volunteer State. Nine women and two doctors have launched a legal battle alleging current law violates pregnant patients’ right to life as guaranteed by the state’s constitution. They want the judicial panel to clarify the circumstances that qualify patients to legally receive an abortion.

