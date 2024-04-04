Things you should know this allergy season

With the amount of rainfall and winds the desert is experiencing, it's important to note that allergists and experts in the field share that they see an increase in respiratory symptoms.

"Tree pollen, a common outdoor allergen in Southern California, is most prevalent from January through May, says Dr. Garcia-Lloret, a UCLA allergist and immunologist. "Like those that have battered the region in recent months, severe storms turn larger pollen pieces into microparticles and transport them across wider areas."

The first step is to create a clean indoor environment.

During peak allergy season, keep doors and windows closed to prevent allergens from entering. Clean floors and dust-prone surfaces often, and consider purchasing a HEPA filter for your air conditioning system.

The following steps are:

Consider some over-the-counter remedies if you are struggling with allergy symptoms and looking for relief. Saline nasal sprays, a safe and effective non-medicated option, can help relieve sinus problems. They work by flushing out allergens and mucus from your nose. Medicated treatments, such as oral antihistamines, medicated nasal sprays, decongestant medications, and more, are also available. However, before starting any new medication, talking to your healthcare provider is important.

