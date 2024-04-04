Thomas Gumbleton, Detroit Catholic bishop who opposed war and promoted social justice, dies at 94

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Gumbleton, a Catholic bishop in Detroit, has died. For decades, he was an international voice against war and racism and an advocate for labor and social justice. Gumbleton was 94. He became a national religious figure in the 1960s when he publicly opposed the U.S. role in the Vietnam War. He was a founding leader of Pax Christi USA, an American Catholic peace movement. Gumbleton spoke out against war and met victims of violence around the world. Archbishop Allen Vigneron called Gumbleton a “faithful son” of Detroit.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.