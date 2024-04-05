Employer Connect Program to help local businesses

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce has been selected to help local small businesses through a new pilot program, called the Employer Connect Program.

The Chamber was awarded a partnership with the county and workforce development to help businesses hire new employees.

Workforce Development will pay the new hire up to $20 an hour for the first 90 days of employment with the business.

"It's a great way for some small businesses to gain some money back, as it's very needed right now. They'll do some assistance with retention and different things like that, so just something very needed in the Valley for the business community," GCVCC CEO Brandon Marley said.

Businesses can register for the program at GCVCC.org.