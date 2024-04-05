Lawmakers criticize a big pay raise for themselves before passing a big spending bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have approved another year’s worth of funding for most state agencies and services. Their action Friday came after a few legislators staged a last-minute public protest over a 93% pay increase for lawmakers coming next year. The Republican-controlled Senate approved a bill 26-12 with about $19 billion in spending for the state’s 2025 budget year, which begins July 1. A few senators criticized the bill for not stopping the pay raise. The measure covers most of the spending outside of aid to the state’s public schools. The GOP-controlled House approved the bill 78-44. The measure goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. She’s likely to sign it.

