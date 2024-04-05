Mexico’s president says his country is breaking diplomatic ties with Ecuador after embassy raid

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Mexico is breaking off diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest a former Ecuadorian vice president who has sought political asylum there after being indicted on corruption. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made the announcement Friday evening after Ecuadorian police forced their way into the Mexican embassy to arrest Jorge Glas who has been residing there since December, as a diplomatic rift between the two countries deepened. Glas, arguably the most wanted man in the country, was convicted on bribery and corruption charges. Ecuadorian authorities are still investigating more allegations against him. Mexico said its diplomats in Ecuador are waiting to be guaranteed safe departure to return home.

